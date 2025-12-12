White House explains bandages on Trump's hand: ‘He is literally, constantly shaking hands’

The White House on Thursday addressed a question about bandages seen over US President Donald Trump’s hand, with spokesperson Karoline Leavitt blaming it on the high volume of handshakes. The bandages on Trump’s hand fuelled speculations concerning his health after reports claimed that they were seen on his right hand several times over the past week. US President Donald Trump sports a bandage on his right hand as he delivers remarks during an event at Mount Airy Casino Resort.(Getty Images via AFP)

Netizens have time and again pointed out “bruises” on Trump’s hand and how makeup has been used to cover them.

Speaking to reporters, Karoline Leavitt said, “As for the bandages on the hand, we've also given you an explanation for that. The president is literally constantly shaking hands.”

She added, “He's also on a daily aspirin regimen, which is something his physical examinations have said in the past as well, which can contribute to the bruise that you see.”

Trump’s health concerns

As the oldest person ever elected to the office of president in the United States, Trump has strongly defended his health and drawn comparisons with his predecessor Joe Biden by saying that he was losing his abilities to the point where he could not lead by the end of his term.

On Wednesday, Trump also appeared to freeze while speaking to the media about the recent US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, which again led to speculations over his health on social media.

“We're scheduled to be at 4%, which is pretty amazing because we have a, er, you know, a dead head- fed... fed hair... I mean, this guy... the head of the Federal Reserve is a stiff,” Trump said.

Trump shared a long post on his Truth Social page on Tuesday night defending his health, calling reports by news outlets looking into his physical condition the same as “sedition, maybe even treason.”

In October, Trump underwent a medical check-up that included an MRI scan, and his doctor said that the president was in excellent health.