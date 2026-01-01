'My health is perfect': Trump blames bruised hand on aspirin, opens up on recent 'MRI'

US President Donald Trump has blamed aspirin for bruises on his hand even as he denied falling asleep while attending public meetings. US President Donald Trump makes an announcement about lowering the cost of drug prices, at the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 19, 2025. (REUTERS)

Trump, who at 79 is the oldest person to assume the US presidency, said his "health is perfect" and expressed frustration over scrutiny of his well-being.

Trump made the remarks in an interview with The Wall Street Journal while defending his health, which has come under renewed scrutiny in recent weeks. Reports have raised questions over bruising on his hands — at times appearing to be covered with makeup — as well as episodes of swollen ankles.

“Let’s talk about health again for the 25th time,” Trump said in the interview, adding, "My health is perfect."

While speaking on the bruising on his hand, Trump said it was as a result of aspirin that he takes daily to thin his blood.

“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?” Trump said.

The Republican President said he applies makeup or bandages when his hand is "whacked." While speaking of his bruised hands, he said was caused when his attorney general Pam Bondi hit the back of his hand with her ring while giving him a high-five.

On 'being sleepy' and recent 'MRI'

Trump has on occasions struggled to keep his eyes open, including an Oval office meeting in November. However, he rejected the idea that he falls asleep in public.

"I've never been a big sleeper," Trump said, calling the instances where he is seen dozing off as "moments of relaxation".

"I'll just close. It's very relaxing to me. Sometimes they'll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they'll catch me with the blink," Trump told the Journal.

On being asked about undergoing an MRI in October, Trump said he got a CT scan. A CT scan is a faster and more common way to get detailed images of the body, while an MRI is a more slower scan for soft tissues. Trump also denied claims that he struggles to hear.

The concerns around Trump come amid reminders of his own past remarks targeting his predecessor Joe Biden, whom he repeatedly mocked as “Sleepy Joe.”

Trump rarely exercises beyond outings at his golf courses and has made no secret of his love for high-fat, high-sodium fast food.