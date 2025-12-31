10 Donald Trump quotes that made headlines in 2025 – ‘I was saved by God’ to 'I'm not a dictator'

President Donald Trump has been in office for close to a year, and his remarks throughout the year have ranged from those about foreign policy and the economy, to combative social media messages. 10 Donald Trump's quotes that made headlines in 2025. REUTERS/Jessica Koscielniak(REUTERS)

Read more: Zelensky to meet Trump over ending Ukraine war, says ‘peace plan 90% ready’

Here's a look at 10 of Donald Trump's quotes that made headlines in 2025

“I was saved by God to make America great again”: As soon as Trump took office, he portrayed himself as a messianic figure. He highlighted the assassination attempt on him during his campaigning period for the 2024 elections to support his claims of being “saved by God” to “make America great again.”

“I'm not a dictator. I just know how to stop crime”: When criticized by his critics for being an authoritarian leader in America, and deploying about 2,000 National Guards in the capital. Democrats had raised questions about the same when he said, “I'm not a dictator. I just know how to stop crime.”

“This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges' I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED”: The chief justice of the Supreme Court publicly chastised Trump for calling for Judge James Boasberg's impeachment in a Truth Social post in March. Trump is the first convicted felon to win the presidency, and was forced to appear before the court for a hearing for his felons

“Modi is a great man. He loves Trump”: Trump called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "great man" during his speech at the White House, but he soon transformed the occasion into one of his signature backtracking incidents. "Modi is a great man. He loves Trump."

He immediately added, “I don’t want you to take the word ‘love’ any differently. I don’t want to destroy his political career.”

Read more: Melania's stunning warning to Trump at Christmas Eve dinner; ‘can’t make a fool'

“Canada should become our Cherished 51st State”: After his election, Trump announced on a Truth Social post about his will to make Canada a part of the United States of America. Trump's February Truth Social post infuriated America's northern neighbor and caused some Canadians to genuinely fear an impending US annexation attempt.

“Foreign leaders have stolen our jobs”: During one of his tariff speeches, Trump had claimed that his global trade partners had "looted, pillaged and plundered” the U.S. economy. This notion prompted him to raise tariffs on countries like China and India.

“These countries are calling us up, kissing my a**”: This quote was the consequence of the sweeping tariffs on countries, which would have raised the price for the buyers. The comment about foreign leaders was made as nations frantically tried to curb Trump's broad tariffs, which rocked the world economy before he declared a 90-day halt.

“They said global warming would kill the world, but then it started getting cooler”: The quote does not end here. Trump further said, “They said global warming will kill the world, but then it started getting cooler. So now they just call it climate change, because that way, they can’t miss. If it goes higher or lower — whatever the hell happens — it’s climate change.”

The US President's notions about climate change are that it is a hoax created by China.

“I never understood wind”: “You know, I know windmills very much. I’ve studied it better than anybody. I know it’s very expensive. They are made in China and Germany mostly — very few made here, almost none — but they are manufactured, tremendous... if you are into this... tremendous fumes and gases are spewing into the atmosphere. You know we have a world, right?”

The contrasting opinion to that of climate change is a hoax was given at a conference of young conservatives in West Palm Beach, Florida, near his Mar-a-Lago resort.

“A Dictator without Elections”: The president's unprecedented decision about Volodymyr Zelensky signaled a significant change in the US's previously cordial relationship with the Ukrainian leader, who claimed that Trump had fallen prey to Russian "disinformation."

The Ukrainian president was called a "dictator." Trump later retracted the remark he had made on his Truth Social platform in February, asking a reporter, “Did I say that?”