Lipreader reveals Melania's stunning warning to Trump at Christmas Eve dinner; 'can’t make a fool…'

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed the celebrations at Mar-A-Lago with a Christmas Eve party on December 24 after taking calls from kids contacting the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Viktor Knavs, Melania Trump's father, at the Christmas Eve dinner at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, December 24, 2025. REUTERS/Jessica Koscielniak(REUTERS)

It is at this dinner that Melania warned Donald Trump that he "can't make a fool" of himself in a private talk at their Christmas Eve celebration, a forensic expert from LipReader Nicola Hickling told The Irish Star.

Read more: Trump warns of ‘bad Santa’, jokes with kids in Christmas Eve interaction | Watch

What did Melania say to Trump?

Melania reminded her husband, "You can't make a fool of yourself," as they were conversing with Melania's father, Viktor Knavs, during the live Fox News coverage of the extravagant gala, which was attended by the First Couple's friends and family.

According to Heckling, Melania repeatedly urged Trump to smile during the conversation between the three. Trump responded to her nudging by replying to Knavs, “You know, you’re right, Viktor, I like talking to people. Chatting, checking in with the people.”

Melania jumps to say, “Yeah, he likes chatting.” Heckling told the Irish Star that Trump then proceeded to ask Melania if she was comfortable, to which she replied, “It's such an expected thing, you can't make a fool of yourself.”

The comments under the video shared by Republicans Against Trump on X are ripping Trump apart, saying things like, “He always looks angry and miserable,” as Melania also gives him the cold shoulder.

Read more: ‘Radical Left scum’: US President Donald Trump's Christmas greeting

Trump felt left out

According to some online comments and the Irish Star, Trump apparently looked like the “third-wheeler” in the conversation between Melania and her father. Before realizing he was being filmed, Trump attempted to participate in the conversation at one point.

In the video, he is then seen making a fist and waving at the camera, and then making a circle motion with his hand, which Irish Star claims was an attempt to ignore the fact that he was being left out of the conversation.