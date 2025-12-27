Search
Sat, Dec 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Lipreader reveals Melania's stunning warning to Trump at Christmas Eve dinner; 'can’t make a fool…'

ByShirin Gupta
Published on: Dec 27, 2025 02:46 am IST

Melania had some wifely advice to say to President Donald Trump at the family Christmas Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago, according to a lipreader 

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed the celebrations at Mar-A-Lago with a Christmas Eve party on December 24 after taking calls from kids contacting the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Viktor Knavs, Melania Trump's father, at the Christmas Eve dinner at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, December 24, 2025. REUTERS/Jessica Koscielniak(REUTERS)
Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Viktor Knavs, Melania Trump's father, at the Christmas Eve dinner at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, December 24, 2025. REUTERS/Jessica Koscielniak(REUTERS)

It is at this dinner that Melania warned Donald Trump that he "can't make a fool" of himself in a private talk at their Christmas Eve celebration, a forensic expert from LipReader Nicola Hickling told The Irish Star.

Read more: Trump warns of ‘bad Santa’, jokes with kids in Christmas Eve interaction | Watch

What did Melania say to Trump?

Melania reminded her husband, "You can't make a fool of yourself," as they were conversing with Melania's father, Viktor Knavs, during the live Fox News coverage of the extravagant gala, which was attended by the First Couple's friends and family.

According to Heckling, Melania repeatedly urged Trump to smile during the conversation between the three. Trump responded to her nudging by replying to Knavs, “You know, you’re right, Viktor, I like talking to people. Chatting, checking in with the people.”

Melania jumps to say, “Yeah, he likes chatting.” Heckling told the Irish Star that Trump then proceeded to ask Melania if she was comfortable, to which she replied, “It's such an expected thing, you can't make a fool of yourself.”

The comments under the video shared by Republicans Against Trump on X are ripping Trump apart, saying things like, “He always looks angry and miserable,” as Melania also gives him the cold shoulder.

Read more: ‘Radical Left scum’: US President Donald Trump's Christmas greeting

Trump felt left out

According to some online comments and the Irish Star, Trump apparently looked like the “third-wheeler” in the conversation between Melania and her father. Before realizing he was being filmed, Trump attempted to participate in the conversation at one point.

In the video, he is then seen making a fist and waving at the camera, and then making a circle motion with his hand, which Irish Star claims was an attempt to ignore the fact that he was being left out of the conversation.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Lipreader reveals Melania's stunning warning to Trump at Christmas Eve dinner; 'can’t make a fool…'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On