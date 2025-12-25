Trump warns of ‘bad Santa’ infiltrating US, jokes with children in Christmas Eve interaction | Watch

US President Donald Trump spent Christmas Eve interacting with children, asking them about what present they were excited to receive, while promising not to let “bad Santa” infiltrate the country. While talking to the children, Trump said that they want to “make sure that Santa is being good,” adding that Santa is a very good person.(AP)

Trump interacted with the youngsters while vacationing at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

On Chirstmas eve, December 24, Trump and Melania sat down to interact with children during the North American Aerospace Defence Command's Santa Tracker calls, Associated Press reported.

While talking to the children, Trump said that they want to “make sure that Santa is being good,” adding that Santa is a very good person. Trump, who was interacting with kids between the ages of 4 to 10, said, “We want to make sure that he’s not infiltrating, that we’re not infiltrating into our country a bad Santa,” he was quoted as saying.

The children questioned the US President about how Santa has a tracker on him.

Trump often marks his Christmas with criticism of his political enemies. Last year, he posted Christmas wishes to the “radical left lunatics.” During his first term, he targeted a top FBI official who was believed to be biased against him.

This year, a few hours after the end of Christmas calls, Trump took to his Truth Social handle and posted, “Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly.”

Trump, who was in a jovial mood, joked about Santa and said that he could do this all day long but would like to go back to more serious issues like quelling Russia's war with Ukraine.

An 8-year-old even asked Trump if Santa gets mad when no one leaves cookies out for him. To this, Trump said he didn't think so, “But I think he’ll be very disappointed,” he reportedly said.

“You know, Santa’s — he tends to be a little bit on the cherubic side. You know what cherubic means? A little on the heavy side,” Trump joked.

The US President sat with the first lady and took about a dozen calls. At one point, when Melania was on a call and Trump was waiting to be connected, he pointed out how little attention she was paying to him.

Trump even defended coal production when talking to an 8-year-old who said she would not want coal for Christmas. “You mean clean, beautiful coal,” Trump said, referencing his long-used campaign promise.

(With inputs from AP)