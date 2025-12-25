Trump brutally mocked as White House 'Santa's Naughty List' video goes viral, ‘This cant be real’

The US government unveiled an unusual video in which President Donald Trump is seen reading from a so-called 'naughty list' of alleged undocumented immigrants. In the clip, Trump is seated next to a crackling fireplace, with milk and cookies set nearby, as his silhouette can be seen while he reads names from a long scroll. President Trump's video reading a 'naughty list' of alleged undocumented immigrants has gone viral, accumulating over 1.1 million views.

Entitled ‘Lo-fi Criminal Illegal Alien Naughty List’ and labeled as ‘live’, the video features calming ambient music. The names being read are associated with alleged heinous crimes, such as trafficking, human enslavement, and murder.

The video, which was shared via the official of the White House, has garnered more than 1.1 million views since it was uploaded on December 23.

The administration included the caption: “BREAKING: Santa's Naughty List - the WORST of the worst, Lo-fi edition. No coal. Just deportation.”

‘Now do the epstein list,’ netizens to Trump

Meanwhile, several people reacted to the post and some even referred to the Epstein files, claiming that Trump’s name was heavily redacted in the documents that were recently released. “Now do the epstein list,” one user said.

“White House interns are having the time of their lives 😂,” another wrote.

“I heard you're on Epstein's naughty list,” a third user commented, while the fourth person said, “this cant be real, gn intern.”

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Another post from the White House echoes the cherished holiday favorite, The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Reflecting the poster style of Tim Burton's 1993 animated classic, it reads: “Avoid the Nightmare Before Christmas! Self-deport voluntarily using the CBP Home app before Dec 31, 2025 - get up to $3,000, and have the opportunity to return the LEGAL way.”

Social media users voiced their outrage regarding the video content. One user remarked: “Another unhinged post by the White House.”

“You guys have singlehandedly destroyed a country's reputation 249 years in the making. Great work,” another said.