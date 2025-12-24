Who is Les Wexner? Ohio billionaire named as possible ‘co-conspirator’ in Epstein files

The FBI was looking into Ohio billionaire Les Wexner's possible connections to Jeffrey Epstein's case, according to recently released, heavily redacted emails from from the US Department of Justice's probes into the late sex offender. Les Wexner, the richest man in Ohio, was identified as a potential "co-conspirator" in a 2019 FBI email related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.(AP)

Wexner’s name is mentioned in an FBI email thread requesting updates on 10 alleged co-conspirators. Wexner is a prominent businessman from New Albany, recognized as Ohio's wealthiest individual.

These emails are part of the latest release of the so-called “Epstein Files” from the DOJ, following Congress's enactment of a law mandating their disclosure. A significant portion of the files remains redacted.

Here's what emails revealed

An email dated July 7, 2019 states, “When you get a chance can you give me an update on the status of the 10 co conspirators?” The name of the email's sender was redacted, but it featured a signature line that read “FBI New York.”

The individual who authored a reply email, with their name and address omitted, stated, “I do not know about Ohio contacting Wexner.”

This same email included additional names such as “Brunel” and “Maxwell.” This likely referred to Jean-Luc Brunel, the deceased French model scout accused of sexually assaulting minors, and Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted sex trafficker.

A subsequent email exchange dated July 9, 2019, seems to involve investigators from an agency's Violent Crimes Section for Crimes Against Children Human Trafficking Unit, or CACHTU. This email again references the “10 co-conspirators” and makes attempts to reach out to each one. It also mentions a “wealthy businessman in Ohio” who had not yet received a subpoena.

Les Wexner's lawyer breaks silence

Wexner's attorney stated that the assistant US attorney overseeing the Epstein investigation stated at that time that Wexner was neither a co-conspirator nor a target in any capacity, as per The New York Times.

The statement further noted that Wexner fully cooperated by supplying background information on Epstein and was never contacted again.

The duo's association started in the late 1980s when Epstein was introduced to Wexner's financial advisor. This month, The NY Times reported that despite receiving warnings, Wexner subsequently appointed Epstein as his new financial advisor.

Epstein is accused of depleting the billionaire's wealth for decades.

Who is Les Wexner?

Leslie Herbert Wexner, who was born in 1937 in Dayton, Ohio, is the founder of The Limited, Abercrombie and Fitch, Bath and Body Works, and Victoria's Secret.

Wexner's influence on the Columbus area is significant. In addition to having his name associated with Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center, Wexner's New Albany Company is recognized for fostering development in the affluent suburb.

Recently released files show several new photos of Wexner. According to Wexner, he severed ties with Epstein after Epstein was charged in Florida with solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution involving a minor under 18.

Records suggest that Epstein remained Wexner's financial manager until at least mid-2007, when Epstein's foundation donated $2.5 million from Wexner's charitable foundations to The Ohio State University.

In 2019, Epstein faced new charges and tragically took his own life in his jail cell in August 2019, just a month after these emails were dispatched.