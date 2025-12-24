Trump-Epstein links: What happened at Lake Michigan? Shocking details emerge in DOJ docs

A newly released document Tuesday from the Department of Justice's (DOJ) investigation into convicted sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein contains shocking allegations about President Donald Trump. A photograph shows U.S. President Donald Trump with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, from Epstein’s estate.(via REUTERS)

A victim's complaint to the FBI dated March 8, 2020, has been released by the DOJ on Tuesday (file no. EFTA00025010), in which the complainant alleges that she was trafficked by Epstein and her uncle as a pregnant 13-year-old in 1984. She claims that her newborn daughter was murdered and disposed of "because I gave birth to her while in the middle of this sex trafficking ordeal."

The victim then goes on to provide details of the disposal of the newborn. She alleges that the baby's body was dumped into Lake Michigan from a yacht and President Donald Trump was present at the scene. Trump has been listed as a witness in the allegation.

What Happened At Lake Michigan?

The complainant, whose name has been hidden in the DOJ documents to protect the identity, provided a tip to the FBI regarding the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, apart from being a victim of his sex-trafficking operations. In the complaint, she tries to find out about an NYPD detective who she claims called her about the sex trafficking investigation a few days before the alleged infanticide, around May or September 1984

"A detective from NYPD FBI sex trafficking task force called me a couple of weeks ago from a 212 area code number," the complainant writes. "I talked to him for about 20 or 30 minutes about my being sex trafficked by my uncle and Jeffrey Epstein in 1984 while I was 13 and pregnant."

She then goes on to detail what exactly happened to her and the information she tried to provide to the NYPD detective.

"I told him some other important information about other high-profile individuals involved in my sex trafficking and the murder and disposal of my newborn daughter because I gave birth to her while in the middle of this sex trafficking ordeal," she states.

Providing details of the infanticide incident that happened "mostly from a yacht in Lake Michigan originating from Mona Lake, MI" and lists Trump as a witness.