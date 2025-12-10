Melania Trump ‘furious’ over son Barron's privacy being breached by TikTok pastor: ‘It’s a betrayal’

Melania Trump is reportedly "furious" about her son Barron Trump’s private conversation with a popular TikTok star being leaked, per the Irish Star. Pastor Stuart Knechtle, who has a large following on TikTok, publicly shared this week that he had a long, late-night phone call with Barron, Donald and Melania Trump’s son. He revealed that the NYU student was “very close to putting his faith in Christ.” Melania Trump ‘furious’ over son Barron's privacy being breached by TikTok pastor(REUTERS)

What did Stuart Knechtle say?

Knechtle, a TikTok pastor with 2.4 million followers, shared details of their private conversation on The George Janko Show podcast. He recalled that during the 12:30 am call, he shared “all the evidence for God and Christianity” with Barron.

“I thought I was really on, I was pumped. And at the very end, I came up pretty much totally open-handed with nothing. But I brought up dreams and revelations,” said the pastor.

Knechtle revealed that Barron became even more interested at the mention of “dreams and revelations,” referring to divine communication. “I said, look, Barron, I usually don’t go by this typically as evidence… I have a friend over in Africa who witnesses thousands of muslims coming to Christ through dreams and revelations. How do you explain that?” Knechtle said.

Knechtle noted that President Trump’s youngest son said this was a “very interesting point,” adding that it was “the only thing that stuck with him.”

‘It’s a betrayal’

A White House source has now told Hollywood Insider Rob Shuter that Melania was furious when she heard that her son’s privacy had been breached. “Melania has always stressed discretion,” the source said. “She believes her family’s private life is sacred. This? It’s a betrayal," he wrote on his Substack.

Another insider said that the First Lady “exploded” when she heard about it. “This isn’t just disappointment — it’s fury,” said the source.

“Melania’s circle is circulating reminders about confidentiality,” an aide said. “Everyone who works with the family knows: leaks will not be tolerated … Barron’s moment might have been innocent, but the betrayal? Devastating.”