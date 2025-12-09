Melania Trump's sweet Christmas gesture at Quantico toy-drive wins hearts; ‘grace and elegrance’

Melania Trump was seen reaching out to a kid who approached her on December 8, 2025, during the yearly Toys for Tots holiday charity event at Marine Corps Base Quantico. First lady Melania Trump speaks at Marine Corps Base Quantico during a Toys for Tots charity drive event.(AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)(AP)

According to WV News, she arrived at Quantico alongside Santa, joined children in sorting toys, and helped distribute gifts to military families and other children.

In the video, Melania gently picked up the kid and talked to her and Santa. MAGA supporters were swept by the optics and immediately started praising her all over social media.

One user from Texas, a MAGA mom, compares Melania to Princess Diana and writes, “Is it just me, or are we witnessing the rise of an American Princess Diana? She has stepped into the role of First Lady with remarkable grace, dignity, and timeless beauty. A true symbol of American strength and elegance.”

Supporters hailed the moment as “sweet,” “genuine,” and emblematic of Christmas spirit. Another X user writes about how children are important to the country. They say, “My roots are in the same part of the world Melania is from and I can tell you she is 100% authentic in this - children are beloved in this part of the world and treated like royalty. We are very fortunate to have her as the First Lady.”

Another X user supports her by “predicting” the radical left comments and writes, “I can hear the radical lefts go rrrrrrracist! She picked up a white girl, not any other lol.”

Plenty of posts are on social media comparing her to former President Joe Biden, who was seen sniffing and snuggling with kids during his tenure.

One X user shared a GIF of the former President where he appears to sniff a baby. She writes, “Quite the improvement from …(Biden).”

Early December 2025 saw Melania Trump take part in several holiday-season charity events and outreach programs for veterans and military families, including a toy drive and care package event on a military post.