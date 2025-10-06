Is Barron Trump richer than mom Melania? What we know about 19-year-old's fortune

Barron Trump is currently richer than his mom Melania, it has been revealed. It is certainly not competition but just interesting information – Donald’s finances are valued at $7.3 billion, Barron comes in second at $150 million and Melania at $20 million, according to the Irish Star. Is Barron Trump richer than mom Melania? What we know about the 19-year-old's fortune(REUTERS)

Barron, at just 19 years old, has reportedly been meeting business partners. He has returned to classes at New York University, relocating to the D.C. Campus. The first son is now reportedly living with his parents at the White House.

Vanity Fair reported that Barron’s fortune is large, with cryptocurrencies jumping from $80 to $150 million in just a few months. Séraphine Roger of the outlet wrote, “On top of this, he is said to hold almost 2.3 billion tokens, which he could resell for $525 million.”

“The first of the Trump clan to take an interest in the cryptocurrency market, Barron convinced his family to set up his own company in the field, World Liberty Financial, which came into being at the end of 2024,” Roger added.

Barron Trump’s NYU journey

Barron is studying at the D.C. campus, pursuing a business education at NYU’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business. The program is reportedly centered on business studies, focusing broadly on finance, management, and entrepreneurship.

Barron’s first day of college at New York University’s Stern School of Business started by meeting interim dean J.P. Eggers, who was once an outspoken anti-Trump person, The Daily Beast previously reported. Eggers was one of 14 NYU Stern administrators to sign an open letter in 2020, warning business leaders of Barron’s father’s “threat” to “our republic.”

President Trump previously told the Daily Mail that Barron “liked” NYU. “It’s a very high-quality place. He liked it. He liked the school,” Trump said. “I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn’t do that. We went for Stern.”