‘Radical Left scum’: US President Donald Trump's Christmas greeting

Continuing his Christmas tradition every year, US President Donald Trump on December 25 attacked his enemies in a social media post, calling them “Radical Left Scum.” Trump also noted achievements of his administration, saying that the country now has a “record stock market and the lowest crime number in decades.(Reuters)

In the early hours of Christmas, Trump took to his X handle, saying, “Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly.”

He further wrote that now the country does not have an “open border, men in women's sports, transgender for everyone or weak law enforcement”.

Trump also noted achievements of his administration, saying that the country now has a “record stock market, the lowest crime number in decades, no inflation and a 4.3 GDP”.

The post also defended Trump's tariffs, stating that they have given the US trillions of dollars in growth and prosperity. “We are respected again, perhaps like never before,” Trump wrote, adding that the country has the strongest national security ever.

Every year, Trump posts a message on social media calling out his political enemies.

Last year, Trump took to Truth Social on Christmas Day with a series of 34 posts, including a meme, taking a jab at former President Barack Obama.

The meme shared by Trump showed him smirking at Obama during his inauguration in 2017. The caption of the photo read, “When you see the guy who said ‘you’ll never be president’ at your inauguration.”

Other posts by Trump included photos of him and first lady Melania Trump, headlines of articles favouring him and his cabinet, like The Wall Street Journal’s op-ed titled, “Kash Patel is right for the FBI.”

In 2023, Trump wished people who ‘look to destroy’ the nation to ‘Rot in Hell.’ He also termed Joe Biden ‘crooked,’ wishing him for Christmas.

In November this year, Trump posted Thanksgiving greetings to citizens who let US “be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at,” the post read.