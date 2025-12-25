Watch: Donald Trump says ‘you must be a high IQ person’ to kid who wants a Kindle from Santa

President Donald Trump had this year’s Christmas Eve phone calls with children from across the country. From taking a dig at Santa’s physique to injecting some politics in his replies, Trump responded in various ways at the annual NORAD Tracks Santa event by the US military. Amid those, a video of him calling a kid a “high IQ person” has surfaced on social media. US President Donald Trump takes part in a Christmas Eve dinner in the ballroom of his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. (REUTERS)

A video of the conversation is posted on X by the official White House Rapid Response account. In the video, the president asks, “What do you want from Santa?”. The kid says, “That’s a hard one,” before adding, “For me… I want a Kindle.”

Trump asks, “You want what?” The kid repeats, “A Kindle.” The president immediately responds, “Oh well… that’s pretty good.”

He continues, “You must be a high-IQ person.” He adds, “We need more high-IQ people in the country." Hearing Trump’s remark, the kid lets out a joyous laugh over the phone.