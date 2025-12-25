Search
Thu, Dec 25, 2025
Watch: Donald Trump says ‘you must be a high IQ person’ to kid who wants a Kindle from Santa

ByTrisha Sengupta
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 09:14 am IST

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spoke to children over the phone as part of NORAD's Santa calls.

President Donald Trump had this year’s Christmas Eve phone calls with children from across the country. From taking a dig at Santa’s physique to injecting some politics in his replies, Trump responded in various ways at the annual NORAD Tracks Santa event by the US military. Amid those, a video of him calling a kid a “high IQ person” has surfaced on social media.

US President Donald Trump takes part in a Christmas Eve dinner in the ballroom of his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. (REUTERS)
A video of the conversation is posted on X by the official White House Rapid Response account. In the video, the president asks, “What do you want from Santa?”. The kid says, “That’s a hard one,” before adding, “For me… I want a Kindle.”

Trump asks, “You want what?” The kid repeats, “A Kindle.” The president immediately responds, “Oh well… that’s pretty good.”

He continues, “You must be a high-IQ person.” He adds, “We need more high-IQ people in the country." Hearing Trump’s remark, the kid lets out a joyous laugh over the phone.

