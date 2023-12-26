Donald Trump's Christmas wish, ‘May they rot in Hell’, who is he referring to?

Former US President Donald Trump had a rather negative Christmas message this year. He took to Truth on Social, his social media website, and wished people who ‘look to destroy’ the nation to ‘Rot in Hell’ FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump attend a Waterloo, Iowa campaign event. REUTERS/Scott Morgan/File Photo(REUTERS)

The unusual Christmas message was followed by Trump wishing Joe Biden, whom he termed as ‘crooked’. “Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

But who is Trump referring to when he says, ‘rot in hell’?

Without naming anyone Trump's social media post referred to ‘world leaders’ both good and bad. He then went on to include ‘thugs’ of United States who are ‘looking to destroy our once great USA’

“Included also are World Leaders, both good and bad, but none of which are as evil and ‘sick’ as the THUGS we have inside our Country who, with their Open Borders, INFLATION, Afghanistan Surrender, Green New Scam, High Taxes, No Energy Independence, Woke Military, Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Iran, All Electric Car Lunacy, and so much more, are looking to destroy our once great USA. MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!” the former president posted.

Donald Trump's legal troubles

New York Civil Fraud Trial: Trump is accused of inflating his net worth to obtain favorable loan and insurance rates.

Indictments in New York and Georgia: Trump has been indicted in a New York state court over hush money payments made to a porn star before the 2016 election and in Georgia for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Defamation Lawsuits: E. Jean Carroll, a former columnist, has filed two lawsuits against Trump, accusing him of defamation for denying allegations of rape.

Federal Criminal Trial in Miami: This involves charges against Trump for retaining classified government documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence post-presidency.

Racketeering Trial in Georgia: Trump and 18 others are charged with interfering with the 2020 election results​​.

U.S. Department of Justice Case: Trump faces charges related to his attempt to remain in power after losing the 2020 election

Trump is leading presidential poll race: Polls

Even as Trump is entangled in legal battles over his involvement in the Capitol Hill mayhem in 2020 he is well ahead in the race for White House according to poll results. He has a 54 percent lead in the aggregation of polls according to analysis by Decision Desk HQ and The Hill. Trump is also looking strong in a one-on-one match-up against Biden. The Decision Desk-The Hill aggregation of polls shows Trump with a 1.9 percent lead.