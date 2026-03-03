US embassy in Riyadh hit in likely drone attack, videos of fire, explosion surface; watch
A likely drone attack hit the US Embassy compound in Riyadh, causing a fire, Reuters confirmed. Videos of fire and a blast surfaced.
The US Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was hit in a likely drone attack on Tuesday (March 3). Reuters confirmed, citing sources, that there was a fire on the embassy compound in Riyadh and the sound of a blast was heard.
The Wall Street Journal reported citing The State Department that the embassy was “struck by two UAVs that hit the roof and the perimeter of the chancery.” CNN reported that they were “suspected Iranian drones." One of the sources cited by CNN said that there were no immediate reports of injury.
The initial reports do not mention which group carried out the attack. As of now, no group has taken responsibility for it.
Videos of the Riyadh US Embassy attack was shared on social media:
The Saudi Defense Ministry also confirmed the attack, describing it as a "limited fire" and that resulted in "minor damages," according to the Daily Mail.
March 2 Aramco Strike In Ras Tanura
On Monday (March 2) a drone strike hit Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refinery. Iran launched Shahed-136 drones targeting the facility, one of the world's largest with 550,000 bpd capacity and a key export terminal on Saudi Arabia's Gulf coast.
The strike led to a fire that was quickly controlled and did not result in any casualties. Operation at the refinery has been shut by Aramco as a precautionary measure.
This marks Iran's retaliation after US-Israeli strikes, hitting the US Embassy in Kuwait earlier and other Gulf energy sites including UAE, Qatar, and Oman.
This story is developing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has over four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports and major breaking news. He has previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, and context. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, and sports.Read More