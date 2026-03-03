US embassy in Riyadh hit in likely drone attack, videos of fire, explosion surface; watch

The US Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was hit in a likely drone attack on Tuesday (March 3). Reuters confirmed, citing sources, that there was a fire on the embassy compound in Riyadh and the sound of a blast was heard. Vehicles move along a road as smoke billows from Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery. (REUTERS)

The Wall Street Journal reported citing The State Department that the embassy was “struck by two UAVs that hit the roof and the perimeter of the chancery.” CNN reported that they were “suspected Iranian drones." One of the sources cited by CNN said that there were no immediate reports of injury.

The initial reports do not mention which group carried out the attack. As of now, no group has taken responsibility for it.

Videos of the Riyadh US Embassy attack was shared on social media: