Gulf of Oman update: US declassifies video of bombing of Iranian vessels; ‘they have zero…’
The US declassified video of strikes destroying 11 Iranian vessels in the Gulf of Oman, saying it now controls the Strait and will protect maritime navigation.
The United States on Monday declassified a video of the bombings of Iranian vessels in the Gulf of Oman - a key shipping route that connects the Arabian Sea with the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.
Along with the video, the US said that they have taken control of the Strait of Oman. Iran's 11 vessels at the Strait were all destroyed, the update from US Central Command stated. The update came after two days of intense exchange of fire between US and Iranian ships.
"Two days ago, the Iranian regime had 11 ships in the Gulf of Oman, today they have ZERO," an update posted on the US Central Command read.
"Freedom of maritime navigation has underpinned. American and global economic prosperity for more than 80 years. U.S. forces will continue to defend it," it added.
The video was a four-second clip showing a ship blowing up in the Gulf of Oman. Here is the video:
The US taking control of the Gulf of Oman will likely be positive for South Asian countries, though it remains unclear to what extent. The Gulf of Oman, which lies between Oman and Iran, mainly connects to the Strait of Hormuz.
But it can allow some Saudi Arabian ships to bypass Hormuz and reach the Arabian sea or the open waters of the Indian Ocean. Ports on the UAE’s east coast, like Fujairah, open directly onto the Gulf of Oman.
However, most major UAE ports, such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, are still within the Persian Gulf and will have to wait for cargo to normalize in the Strait of Hormuz.
Amid the conflict, major carriers are rerouting via the Cape of Good Hope around Africa, bypassing both Hormuz and Red Sea issues, to reach South Africa. But it is adding 10-14 days, leading to increased transportation cost.
Latest On The Gulf Of Oman Hostilities
Reuters reports that multiple tankers were damaged and one seafarer was killed in the Gulf of Oman. The victim has been identified as an Indian who was aboard the "MKD VYOM" oil tanker. The Marshall-Island-flagged ship was hit by a projectile, leading to an explosion and fire.
Omani authorities have not yet revealed which side launched the attack but noted that the attack was likely launched from a drone boat.
Since the US airstrikes on Iran that killed Khamenei, Iran has retaliated with missiles, drones and attacks on Gulf states and shipping. Iran strikes have significantly escalated regional tensions.
