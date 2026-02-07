Donald Trump reacts to JD Vance, wife Usha getting brutally booed at Winter Olympics: ‘Is that true’

US President Donald Trump has reacted to US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, being booed by spectators during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in Italy. President Donald Trump on Vice President JD Vance getting booed in Italy. (Reuters/AFP)

“Did you see that the vice president got booed during the opening ceremony, though? What do you make of that?” a reporter asks. Trump asks her to repeat her question.

She repeats, “The vice president got booed during the opening ceremony? What do you make of that frosty…” A look of surprise crosses Trump’s face upon hearing the question.

He instantly asks, “No. Is that true? Is that right?” He continues, “It's surprising because people like him. Well, I mean, he is in a foreign country, you know, in all fairness. He doesn't get booed in this country.”