Obama ape video that sparked Trump racism row comes from X account mentioned in Epstein files; ‘absolute charmer’

The X account behind the infamous video depicting former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michele, as apes, was also mentioned in the Epstein files. President Donald Trump's Truth Social had the video on the Obamas which sparked a row with many calling it racist. A post mocking Barack and Michele Obama was put up from Donald Trump's Truth Social profile and deleted after a row over it being racist. (X/@PopBase)

The White House initially defended the video, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying that the entire clip was not being reported on, where other leaders were also shown as animals. However, the Trump administration then made a U-turn, blaming a staffer for putting up the offensive clip. The video has since been deleted from the president's profile.

Amid the row over the clip, it has also emerged that the handle Xerias_x, which is mentioned as the author of the Obama ape video, was in the Epstein files. The Justice Department on Friday released the final tranche of documents related to the late convicted child sex offender, where this X profile is mentioned in various redacted communications.

How is Xerias_x mentioned in Epstein files? The Xerias_x handle is not mentioned in direct relation to Epstein himself. It is mentioned in relation to a video put up about current FBI director Kash Patel.

“Congratulations Kash, Best video ever of you! YOU ROCK!,” the communication with redacted names reads.

Also Read | 'Jeffrey Epstein still alive?': Truth behind viral photo amid Epstein files release

The Justice Department has clarified that mere mention of one's name in the documents is not proof of wrongdoing. There are no allegations made agains the X handle, from what could be seen in the Epstein files library.

Further, Bill McCarthy who works for Agence France-Presse's fact-checking unit, noted that the same account which made the Obama video also put up the clip where Trump was seen as a pilot dumping excrement on ‘No Kings’ protesters. This video had been shared by the president as well.

“Note the matching watermark,” the individual remarked.