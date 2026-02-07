Obama ape video that sparked Trump racism row comes from X account mentioned in Epstein files; ‘absolute charmer’
President Donald Trump's Truth Social account had a video depicting former president Barack Obama, and his wife, Michele, as apes, sparking racism backlash.
The X account behind the infamous video depicting former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michele, as apes, was also mentioned in the Epstein files. President Donald Trump's Truth Social had the video on the Obamas which sparked a row with many calling it racist.
The White House initially defended the video, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying that the entire clip was not being reported on, where other leaders were also shown as animals. However, the Trump administration then made a U-turn, blaming a staffer for putting up the offensive clip. The video has since been deleted from the president's profile.
Amid the row over the clip, it has also emerged that the handle Xerias_x, which is mentioned as the author of the Obama ape video, was in the Epstein files. The Justice Department on Friday released the final tranche of documents related to the late convicted child sex offender, where this X profile is mentioned in various redacted communications.
How is Xerias_x mentioned in Epstein files?
The Xerias_x handle is not mentioned in direct relation to Epstein himself. It is mentioned in relation to a video put up about current FBI director Kash Patel.
“Congratulations Kash, Best video ever of you! YOU ROCK!,” the communication with redacted names reads.
The Justice Department has clarified that mere mention of one's name in the documents is not proof of wrongdoing. There are no allegations made agains the X handle, from what could be seen in the Epstein files library.
Further, Bill McCarthy who works for Agence France-Presse's fact-checking unit, noted that the same account which made the Obama video also put up the clip where Trump was seen as a pilot dumping excrement on ‘No Kings’ protesters. This video had been shared by the president as well.
“Note the matching watermark,” the individual remarked.
This sparked reactions among many online. “The modern Warhol,” a person remarked sarcastically. Another added, “What an absolute charmer of a human being.”
Yet another remarked “Yes. And Trump shared both,” while one speculated the handle might belong to Donald Trump Jr. However, there is no evidence to back this.
