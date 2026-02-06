Trump's approval rating takes a beating after racist Obamas video; ‘Who’s the monkey now?'
President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen sharply, especially among Black voters, after he posted an AI video targeting the Obamas
President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen sharply. The 79-year-old's net approval rating is -15%, with 41% approving of him, 56% disapproving, 5% not sure, The Economist reported using YouGov’s data. While the 79-year-old's numbers are slightly up, about 2.2 points, since last week, his disapproval among Black voters is still concerning. This comes as Trump posted a disturbing AI-generated video depicting Barack Obama, and his wife Michelle as monkeys.
What did Trump post about the Obamas?
On his Truth Social profile, Trump posted a one-minute-long video promoting conspiracies about his 2020 election loss. The Obamas are shown with their faces on the bodies of monkeys for about one second. The song "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" plays in the background when the former first couple appear.
The clip repeats false allegations that ballot-counting company Dominion Voting Systems helped steal the 2020 election from Trump and hand victory to Joe Biden, who was Obama's vice president at the time.
Trump's video sparks outrage
The video was slammed by Democrats and several social media users. "Disgusting behavior by the President. Every single Republican must denounce this. Now," California Governor Gavin Newsom's press office account posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
Ben Rhodes, a former top national security advisor, tweeted: “Let it haunt Trump and his racist followers that future Americans will embrace the Obamas as beloved figures while studying him as a stain on our history.”
“How can Trump and MAGA claim they’re not racists…. When Trump post’s this racist shit on Truth Social? Trump Is A Piece Of S**t Racist. So are his supporters,” a social media user wrote.
White House addresses criticism
The White House was quick to come to Trump's defense. "This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from The Lion King," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to AFP.
"Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public," she added.
Trump's approval ratings
Quinnipiac University (Jan. 29 - Feb. 2)
Disapprove +19
37% Approve / 56% Disapprove
YouGov / The Economist (Jan. 30 - Feb. 2)
Disapprove +14
40% Approve / 54% Disapprove
Navigator Research (Jan. 29 - Feb. 1)
Disapprove +15
41% Approve / 56% Disapprove
Morning Consult (Jan. 30 - Feb. 1)
Disapprove +8
45% Approve / 53% Disapprove
InsiderAdvantage (Jan. 31 - Feb. 1)
Approve +1
50% Approve / 49% Disapprove
ActiVote (Jan. 1 - 31)
Disapprove +9
44% Approve / 53% Disapprove
Marist University (Jan. 27 - 30)
Disapprove +17
39% Approve / 56% Disapprove
NPR / PBS News / Public Policy Polling (Jan. 29 - 30)
Disapprove +17
39% Approve / 56% Disapprove
TIPP Insights / Issues & Insights (Jan. 27 - 29)
Disapprove +11
40% Approve / 51% Disapprove
HarrisX / Harris Poll (Jan. 28 - 29)
Disapprove +6
45% Approve / 51% Disapprove
Harvard CAPS (Jan. 28 - 29)
Disapprove +6
45% Approve / 51% Disapprove
Marquette University Law School (Jan. 21 - 28)
Disapprove +16
42% Approve / 58% Disapprove
RMG Research / Napolitan News Service (Jan. 21 - 28)
Disapprove +3
48% Approve / 51% Disapprove
The Argument / Verasight (Jan. 26 - 27)
Disapprove +15
42% Approve / 57% Disapprove
Pew Research Center (Jan. 20 - 26)
Disapprove +24
37% Approve / 61% Disapprove
Echelon Insights (Jan. 22 - 26)
Disapprove +16
41% Approve / 57% Disapprove
