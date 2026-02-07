Full Trump Lion King video surfaces amid Obama racism row; Biden, Harris, Jeffries appear

Several MAGA and conservative commentators, including Laura Loomer, posted the full video, a clip of which Donald Trump shared on his Truth Social profile, to defend the president amid the racism controversy. This comes after the White House was forced to remove the racist video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes. Barack Obama speaks with Donald Trump before the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter (AFP)

Trump had reposted the clip on Thursday. It made unsubstantiated claims that voting machines were ‘rigged’ in battleground states during the 2020 election, which the 79-year-old lost to Joe Biden. It was the last seconds of the clip that caused controversy. Photos of the Obamas, depicted like apes, emerged. The ‘Lion Sleeps Tonight’ song played in the background.

White House defends Trump As Trump was slammed by Democrats and Republicans, including his key ally Tim Scott, the White House issued a statement. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from The Lion King."

A White House official said that a staffer erroneously published the late-night post. Another one added that the president had not seen the video and was upset that it was posted.

“Praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House. The President should remove it,” Tim Scott wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“WOW! WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP DOESN’T WRITE HIS OWN TWEETS??? AUTOPEN!” California Governor Gavin Newsom, a potential 2028 presidential candidate, wrote.