    Trump Obama video row: WH pins blame on staffer after Tim Scott's criticism; ‘taken down’

    Donald Trump faced severe criticism for posting an AI-generated video, showing the Obamas as monkeys/apes

    Published on: Feb 06, 2026 10:47 PM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    As President Donald Trump faced severe criticism for posting an AI-generated video, showing the Obamas as monkeys/apes, including from his ally Tim Scott, the White House issued a clarification. The administration said that the racist video of Barack and Michelle Obama was put out by a staff member and has been removed.

    Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) arrives for a closed door meeting on Capitol Hill on December 16, 2025 in Washington, DC (Getty Images via AFP)
    Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) arrives for a closed door meeting on Capitol Hill on December 16, 2025 in Washington, DC (Getty Images via AFP)

    "A White House staffer erroneously made the post. It has been taken down," a White House official told AFP. Trump's spokeswoman had dismissed "fake outrage" over the post.

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.

    recommendedIcon
