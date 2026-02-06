Trump Obama video row: WH pins blame on staffer after Tim Scott's criticism; ‘taken down’

As President Donald Trump faced severe criticism for posting an AI-generated video, showing the Obamas as monkeys/apes, including from his ally Tim Scott, the White House issued a clarification. The administration said that the racist video of Barack and Michelle Obama was put out by a staff member and has been removed.
"A White House staffer erroneously made the post. It has been taken down," a White House official told AFP. Trump's spokeswoman had dismissed "fake outrage" over the post.
