An MS NOW anchor criticized US President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, labeling him as “more spoiled than an English princess” for commemorating an extravagant birthday. Barron Trump faced criticism for his lavish birthday celebration, with MS NOW anchor suggesting he should enlist in the military. (MS Now/YouTube/ AP)

In contrast, Lawrence O'Donnell suggested that it would have been more commendable for Barron Trump, who recently turned 20, to have "marched straight down to a recruiting station and join the army to fight in his father's war."

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Comparison betwen Barron Trump and Queen Elizabeth II Making a comparison to Queen Elizabeth II, who worked as a driver and mechanic during World War II, he stated, “Envision being more pampered than an English princess on her journey to ascend as the queen of England."

Trump is currently a sophomore at the Stern School of Business, which is part of New York University, and he is studying at the Washington, D.C. campus following his transfer last autumn. According to a source from the White House, First Lady Melania Trump expressed a desire to maintain a “close eye” on her son, Irish Star reported.

"Melania watches Barron constantly in an effort to be sure nobody messes with him or bullies him, as this is a constant worry with her," the source told the outlet. "She always knows where he is and what he's doing."

"Does Barron Trump know how to drive?" the anchor asked during the broadcast. "Could he drive an ambulance in the army, or is he not quite as tough as the 18-year-old Princess Elizabeth was when she joined the war effort?"

O'Donnell urges Trump family members to join military in brutal attack against Donald Trump O'Donnell urged the Trump family, comprising sons Eric and Donald Jr. and daughter Tiffany, to join the military and become "the first and only brave Trump," in contrast to their father who avoided the Vietnam War on several occasions.

“Donald Trump himself, of course, repeatedly and famously avoided the military draft during the Vietnam War, ultimately getting out of it with a note from his doctor saying that his feet - that he spent the rest of his life playing golf on - just could not serve in any capacity in the army,” he stated.

This week, the US Army has increased the age limit for new recruits from 35 to 42 years. This decision follows the Pentagon's directive to deploy a minimum of 1,000 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East.