Why is #SendBarron trending on X? Outrage grows as netizens demand Barron Trump be deployed amid US-Iran conflict
President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron, faces calls to serve in military as tensions rise with Iran, despite potential medical exemption.
Outraged citizens of the US are urging the Trump administration to deploy the US president's youngest son, Barron, to the Middle East, as the U.S. launched strikes on Iran in collaboration with Israel. However, a medical exemption may shield the 19-year-old from military service.
Donald Trump disclosed early Saturday that the U.S. and Israel had commenced strikes against Iran after several days of diplomatic negotiations to guarantee that ”Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon." in retaliation, Iran executed counterstrikes targeting Israeli and U.S. interests across the Middle East.
As explosions were reported on social media, many Americans expressed their outrage over the possibility of the U.S. engaging in yet another military conflict in the Middle East.
Amid worries over the anticipated impact that a new war could have on American troops, social media users insisted that President Trump should also make a personal sacrifice by sending Barron to participate in the conflict. According to US officials, three American service members lost their lives in action in Kuwait during the military operation targeting Iran.
#SendBarron trends on X amid US-Israel-Iran conflict
Meanwhile, the hashtag #SendBarron started trending on X, with one user saying, “at least someone from the Trump family should demonstrate how patriotic they are by serving instead of grifting.”
“#SendBarron. Would certainly send a message of solidarity with our troops, and gratitude for the sacrifices they make every day,” another stated.
“POTUS is chilling at his own country club while starting WWIII #SendBarron,” one more remarked.
Is Barron Trump unfit for military service?
According to a report from The Irish Daily Star, a military medical exemption may show that Barron Trump is ineligible for military service.
Barron measures an impressive 6’9’’ in height, which may render him excessively tall for the Army, especially for certain positions that require limited space, such as those involving armored vehicles, tanks, or aircraft. Typically, maximum height restrictions (for instance, 80 inches/6'8" in the US Army) are implemented to guarantee safety and compatibility with equipment.
If Barron were to obtain a medical exemption, he would not be the first member of his family to avoid military service.
Indeed, Dr. Larry Braunstein, a podiatrist who practiced in Queens and passed away in 2007, diagnosed President Trump with bone spurs as a favor to his father, Fred Trump, to assist him in evading the military draft, according to The Irish Daily Star.
