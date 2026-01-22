Details of a 999 call Barron Trump placed to save a woman who was being attacked by her ex-boyfriend has revealed operators telling Donald Trump’s son not to be “rude” to them, according to OK! Magazine. Prosecutors said that the suspect, 22-year-old Matvei Rumiantsev, "flew into a rage when he tried to phone her earlier that evening.” Barron called for help after seeing the woman being attacked. Was Barron Trump ‘rude’ to 999 operators? Call details revealed as POTUS' youngest son ‘saves’ woman's life (AP/Rebecca Blackwell)

In a video call, Barron reportedly saw the woman being assaulted by Rumiantsev, who allegedly grabbed her face and pushed her to the floor, telling her, "You are not worth anything." It is unclear where Barron was at the time of the video call.

999 operators said Barron Trump was “rude” Jurors were played Barron's 999 phone call, which reached authorities in London. This is where the woman reportedly lived.

"Can you stop being rude and actually answer my questions. If you want to help the person, you'll answer my questions clearly and precisely, thank you. So how do you know her?" the call operator asked, who initially allegedly refused to answer questions.

"I met her on social media. She's getting really badly beat up and the call was about eight minutes ago, I don't know what could have happened by now," Barron replied. "So sorry for being rude."

Barron made the call on January 15, 2025, at around 2:23 am.

“I just got a call from a girl I know. She’s getting beaten up,” Barron allegedly told operators on the call.

“It’s really an emergency, please. I got a call from her with a guy beating her up,” he added, reportedly giving 999 operators the woman’s address.

The woman called Barron Trump a “friend” The woman later referred to Barron as a “friend.” Bodycam footage at the scene showed the woman, whose name has not been revealed, telling officers, "I am friends with Barron Trump, Donald Trump's son."

Another officer at the scene could be heard informing a colleague, "So apparently this informant from America is likely to be Donald Trump's son."

Rumiantsev, a Russian national, has been charged with rape, assault, actual bodily harm and perverting the course of justice, according to the Daily Mail. He has denied the allegations, and a trial is ongoing, the Metro reported.

The woman later gave evidence in court, saying Barron “helped save my life. That call a sign from God.”