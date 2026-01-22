Who is Matvei Rumiantsev? What we know about ‘jealous’ Russian national Barron Trump ‘saved’ woman from

The man Barron Trump saved a woman from by calling 999 last year was identified as 22-year-old Matvei Rumiantsev. Prosecutors said Rumiantsev "flew into a rage when he tried to phone her earlier that evening,” according to OK! Magazine. Barron sought help after seeing the woman, who later called Donald Trump’s son a “friend,” being attacked, via a video call. What we know about Russian national Barron Trump 'saved' woman from AP/PTI(AP01_21_2025_000054B) (AP)

The woman, whose name has not been released, was attacked in her flat by a "jealous” Rumiantsev, per the outlet. She was said to be an ex-girlfriend of Rumiantsev, who was allegedly jealous of her friendship with Barron.

Who is Matvei Rumiantsev? Rumiantsev has been identified as a Russian national. He has been charged with rape, assault, actual bodily harm and perverting the course of justice, according to the Daily Mail. He has denied the allegations, and a trial is ongoing, the Metro reported.

In a video call, Barron reportedly saw the woman being assaulted by Rumiantsev, who allegedly grabbed her face and pushed her to the floor, telling her, "You are not worth anything." It is unclear where Barron was at the time of the video call.

“I just got a call from a girl I know. She’s getting beaten up,” Barron allegedly told operators.

“It’s really an emergency, please. I got a call from her with a guy beating her up,” he added, reportedly giving 999 operators the woman’s address.

The call was made on January 15, 2025, at around 2:23 am.

After officers arrived at the scene, the woman told them, "I am friends with Barron Trump, Donald Trump's son."

The woman later gave evidence in court, saying Barron “helped save my life. That call a sign from God.”

“He helped save my life,” she said again during a cross-examination.