Why did Barron Trump dial 999? Here's what went wrong in UK

A woman testified in a London court that her life was spared by Barron Trump, who observed her being assaulted by her former boyfriend last year in January. In a London court, a woman credited Barron Trump with saving her from an assault by her ex-boyfriend. (X/@Satoshi_Heart_)

The son of the US President reached out to the police in the UK after answering a FaceTime call and witnessing Matvei Rumianstev allegedly striking the woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, Daily Mail reported.

It is claimed that Rumianstev, 22, felt envious of her relationship with Donald Trump’s youngest son.

Snaresbrook Crown Court listened to a tense call in which Barron informed the 999 operators: “I just got a call from a girl I know. She’s getting beaten up.”

The call to the UK police was placed at 2:23 AM on January 18 in 2025.

‘It’s really an emergency,’ Barron to UK Police After providing the woman's address, Barron reiterated: “It’s really an emergency, please. I got a call from her with a guy beating her up,” as per Daily Mail.

Body-worn camera footage from the time the police arrived was presented in court, depicting officers inquiring whether Rumianstev had been live-streaming during the purported assault.

The cops informed her that a person in the US had reached out, but he did not disclose his identity. In response, she told the police, “I am friends with Barron Trump, Donald Trump’s son.”

Following her explanation of the Facetime call that took place earlier that evening, one of the officers is then heard informing a colleague that it seems that this informant from America is probably Donald Trump's son.

The officers then ask the woman if she is able to call him back for confirmation. “Hello, Barron – did you call the police or anything?” she asked over the call.

Here's what Barron told UK Police Barron told police that he had someone contact the police, adding that when she called him, “I just saw a ceiling and could hear screaming. I could see a guy’s head on the phone, and then the camera turns to her crying and getting hit.”

He further said that this lasted between 10 and 15 seconds before the call was terminated. “I called you guys – that was the best thing I could do. I wasn’t going to call back and threaten things to him because that would just make the situation worse.”

All about case against Rumiantsev Jurors have been informed that the woman was involved in a relationship with Rumiantsev for approximately six months when the alleged incidents occurred.

She alleges that he assaulted her following an argument.

Several months later, she filed an additional complaint with the police, stating that she had been sexually abused by Rumiantsev. She alleged that he had raped her twice, once in November 2024 and again just hours before the police arrived at his residence on January 18.

Rumiantsev is also accused of attempting to coerce the woman into retracting her allegations.

The Russian defendant, who is from, New Providence Wharf in east London, has refuted the charges of assault, actual bodily harm (ABH), two counts of rape, intentional strangulation, and perverting the course of justice.