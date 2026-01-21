Trump trolls Macron's aviator sunglasses in Davos speech, audience bursts into laughter: Watch

This comes a day after Macron attracted attention by donning a pair of aviator sunglasses while speaking to delegates at the World Economic Forum. He did not provide an explanation for his choice of eyewear during his address.

Donald Trump ridiculed Emmanuel Macron's sunglasses during his lengthy address at Davos, quipping, “what the hell happened?” in reference to the French President's look.

Story behind Macron's sunglasses Last week, Macron was seen at a military event in southern France with a red eye, but he later clarified that it was a “totally benign” and “completely insignificant” condition.

Later, the French President's office stated that the decision to don sunglasses while delivering his speech, which occurred indoors, was made to safeguard his eyes due to a ruptured blood vessel.

While Trump spoke at the forum on Wednesday, he directed criticism towards the Macron's eye ailment and remarked on “those beautiful sunglasses.”

“What the hell happened?” Trump remarked, joining in the laughter from the audience, before praising . Macron for being “tough” during their earlier meeting where they addressed drug pricing.

“I like him, I actually like him. Hard to believe, isn’t it?” the US President said, before accusing France of exploiting the US regarding prescription drug costs for more than three decades.