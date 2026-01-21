'You would be speaking German': Donald Trump dial back to WW2, says US ‘saved’ Greenland

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday dialled back to World War 2, saying that it was Washington that saved Denmark and Greenland from the Germans and called “giving back” the autonomous territory a “stupid” decision. U.S. President Donald Trump attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2026. (REUTERS)

Speaking at the World Economic Forum Summit in Davos, Switzerland, Trump renewed his push to acquire Greenland and said it should never have been returned to Denmark after the war.

"Right now, you all would be speaking German and a little Japanese, perhaps. After the war, we gave Greenland back to Denmark. How stupid were we to do that?" he said, slamming the NATO ally as "ungrateful" for US help with securing the territory after World War 2.

"The fact is, no nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States. We're a great power, much greater than people even understand. I think they found that out two weeks ago in Venezuela," he said, referring to a US military operation to depose that country's leader. But he added that he “won't use force” to acquire Greenland.

‘Won’t use force to get Greenland' Donald Trump said he would not use force to take control of Greenland but insisted the United States must still have "ownership" of it.

"We probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force where we would be, frankly, unstoppable, but I won't do that. Okay. Now everyone's saying, Oh, good. That's probably the biggest statement I made, because people thought I would use force," he told world leaders in Davos.

"I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force."