Trump's Greenland tariffs: List of countries hit by new 10% tariff; ‘very dangerous situation’

President Donald Trump announced a 10% tariff on goods from European countries until his purchase of Greenland is achieved. The dramatic escalation, announced on Truth Social, will come into effect on February 1 and the tariff will be raised to 25% in June unless and until ‘a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland’. Trump announced tariffs on 8 European countries on Saturday (AP)

"On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland," Trump wrote on social media. “These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable.”

“Therefore, it is imperative that, in order to protect Global Peace and Security, strong measures be taken so that this potentially perilous situation end quickly, and without question,” he added.

The president further said that he was ‘immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries’.

Which are the 8 countries on Trump's list of Greenland tariffs? The explosive move targets several members of the NATO alliance, which includes Denmark. Others are: Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland.

Why Trump wants Greenland In a social media post, Trump argued that Greenland is central to future defense strategy and claimed its control is essential to maintaining global stability.

According to Trump, the US is the only country capable of countering growing interest in Greenland from China and Russia. He described the situation as “very dangerous” for the planet’s safety and survival, accusing several countries of creating risks he said are neither sustainable nor acceptable.

Trump said firm action is necessary to safeguard what he called “Global Peace and Security.” He also tied Greenland to the effectiveness of the “Golden Dome” defence system, stating it could operate at full capacity only if the territory were included within it.

As part of the plan, Trump proposed new tariffs on countries he previously listed. Beginning February 1, 2026, a 10% tariff would be imposed on all goods they send to the United States. That rate would rise to 25% on June 1, 2026.