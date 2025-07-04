Who is Thomas Partey's fiancée Janine Mackson? Ex-Arsenal midfielder charged with rape

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey was charged with five counts of rape as well as one count of sexual assault, London's Metropolitan Police stated, Sky Sports reported. The charges against the 32-year-old are based on complaints by three women, while the offences are said to have taken place between 2021 and 2022. This comes more than a year after he got engaged to British-born model and social media personality Janine Mackson, per The Sun. Who is Janine Mackson? All on Ex-Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey's fiancée(Instagram/ @janinetomi)

Charges against Thomas Partey

Partey, 32, is due to appear before London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on August 5, per the outlet. He was first arrested in July 2022, but was not named at the time and continued to play for the Premier League club. In total, he spent five seasons at Arsenal after being roped in for £45 million ($61.42 million) from Spanish club Atlético Madrid in 2020. During the last season, he made 52 appearances for the team across all competitions.

The footballer has been charged with two counts of rape in connection to one woman, three counts of rape related to a second woman as well as one count of sexual assault relates to the third woman, The Guardian reported. Partey, who lives in Hertfordshire, was charged after he left Arsenal earlier this week on the expiry of his contract.

Who is Janine Mackson?

Janine Mackson is a model, social media personality and influencer, followed by close to 19,000 people on Instagram. According to a September 2024 report by The Sun, she is signed with the Body London modelling agency and likes to keep her personal life private.

Partey and Mackson got together sometime in 2022, but kept their romantic relationship away from the limelight, per the outlet. Mackson visited Ghana in June 2023 to meet his family members. They came into the spotlight in October that year when she announced her pregnancy on social media.

Sharing multiple photographs of her baby bump at the time, she called it a “new beginning” for them. The couple welcomed their daughter in January last year. Mackson shared an image of the newborn in a cot and wrote in the caption, “The biggest blessing.” As of now, the couple has not revealed the name of their child.

FAQs:

1. Are Thomas Partey and Janine Mackson married?

No. They have not announced their marriage yet.

2. When Thomas Partey and Janine Mackson got engaged?

According to The Sun, he proposed to her in May 2024, while they were on a holiday.

3. Which team does Thomas Partey represent now?

Currently, he is a free agent.