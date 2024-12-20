Trail mix: Check out photographs by the award-winning Steve Winter

(Photo: Steve Winter / Big Cat Voices)

A Sumatran tiger cub in a trap set by poachers for small game. The cub had to have a paw amputated, and will spend the rest of its life in a zoo.

(Photo: Steve Winter / Big Cat Voices)

A hybrid tiger-lion offspring is goaded during a photo shoot at a roadside zoo called Myrtle Beach Safari. Steve Winter and his partner, the conservation journalist Sharon Guynup, spent months undercover working on an investigative story on private zoos like this one. The story led to a new law that bans hands-on contact with and private ownership of big cats in the US.

(Photo: Steve Winter / Big Cat Voices)

A leopard in a tree in South Africa.

(Photo: Steve Winter / Big Cat Voices)

A tigress and cub at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.