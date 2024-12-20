Trail mix: Check out photographs by the award-winning Steve Winter
ByAnesha George
Dec 20, 2024
His images have helped push for new infrastructure, new laws. Some are just impossibly beautiful views of the natural world beyond what most of us know of it.
A Sumatran tiger cub in a trap set by poachers for small game. The cub had to have a paw amputated, and will spend the rest of its life in a zoo.
A hybrid tiger-lion offspring is goaded during a photo shoot at a roadside zoo called Myrtle Beach Safari. Steve Winter and his partner, the conservation journalist Sharon Guynup, spent months undercover working on an investigative story on private zoos like this one. The story led to a new law that bans hands-on contact with and private ownership of big cats in the US.
A leopard in a tree in South Africa.
A tigress and cub at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.