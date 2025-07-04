On its tenth birthday, gay marriage in America is under attack

In 2004 the first legal same-sex marriage in America took place in city hall in Cambridge, Massachusetts. President George W. Bush condemned the development, as did Democratic politicians. At the time most Americans agreed—polls showed nearly twice as many opposed gay marriage as supported it. But public support for gay marriage swelled in the years to come. And what began as a judicial decision championed by Birkenstock-wearing liberals in one of America’s most progressive states became the law of the land ten years ago, on June 26th 2015, when the Supreme Court ruled in Obergefell v Hodges that gay couples have a constitutional right to marry.

A decade on, a growing body of survey data points to a reversal of the trend of rising support for gay marriage. The shift is due to a sharp decline in support among Republicans. The General Social Survey (GSS), for instance, shows that since 2018 support among Democrats for gay marriage has grown modestly, from 77% to 80%; Republican support has fallen from 58% to 45% during the same period.

That souring of opinion on same-sex marriage within the majority party is beginning to have real-world consequences in courts and statehouses. In February, for example, a Michigan state representative introduced a resolution urging the Supreme Court to overturn Obergefell. Though it failed, similar proposals from Republican lawmakers have surfaced in Idaho, Montana and elsewhere. This month, the Southern Baptist Convention, America’s largest Protestant denomination, also called for Obergefell’s overthrow. In some states Republicans are advancing “covenant” marriage bills that would create a separate category of unions restricted to heterosexual couples.

Overturning Obergefell at the Supreme Court is unlikely; only Justice Clarence Thomas has suggested he would go that far. Mary Bonauto, the lawyer who successfully argued the landmark case, says the decision is protected by precedent “lifting up liberty, equality and association” rights. Yet growing opposition to gay marriage worries Leah Litman, a law professor at the University of Michigan. She is concerned that recent Supreme Court decisions allowing business owners to turn away LGBT customers celebrating same-sex weddings on religious and moral grounds could further corrode public support for marriage equality.

Why has same-sex marriage—an issue that seemed destined to become sleepy and settled—returned to the political spotlight? A few theories stand out. One is that the composition of the Republican coalition has changed. The party has gained support among minority groups and less educated voters; both groups are more sceptical of gay marriage. There may be some self-sorting, too, with moderate Republicans fleeing Trumpism while socially conservative Democrats migrate in.

But The Economist’s analysis of GSS data shows that these factors alone cannot explain the magnitude of the decline in Republican support for gay marriage. The rate at which it has fallen far outpaces the rate of demographic change within the party. And if self-sorting were the primary cause, support among Democrats should be increasing by a similar magnitude, as socially conservative voters leave the party.

One plausible theory is that the debate surrounding the medical treatment of trans children, and the widespread opposition to the participation of trans girls in girls’ sports, has complicated the public’s attitudes towards gay rights. Some progressives yoked a popular cause to which many Americans have only recently converted (gay rights) to an unpopular one. And some conservatives have exploited that to attack the argument for same-sex marriage.

Fully 70% of Americans believe that in sports people should compete against rivals who share their biological sex, even if that differs from their gender identification. It is hard to find that level of support for anything in a 50:50 nation. It should have no implications for people’s feelings about marriage equality but it seems to. In a YouGov/The Economist survey two-thirds of respondents who say they believe trans rights have gone too far also oppose gay marriage.

Support for gay marriage rose at a fast rate—a swiftness that to political scientists suggests malleable rather than deeply-entrenched attitudes. Views formed quickly may shift just as fast. Politicians play an important role by “help[ing] you understand what your policy position should be”, adds Andrew Flores, a political scientist at American University. The trajectory of public support for the trans-rights movement over the last decade offers a cautionary example. In 2016 North Carolina passed its so-called bathroom bill, which required people to use bathrooms that match their biological sex. The issue became a partisan litmus test when Republican politicians positioned themselves as “anti-trans” while Democratic politicians did the opposite. An analysis of survey data in 2018 by Philip Edward Jones and Paul Brewer, political scientists at the University of Delaware, found that voters’ opinions on trans issues at the time generally followed the cues set by their party’s elites.

And now some Republican leaders, or movements aligned with them, are coming for marriage equality. Even if Obergefell endures, “there are many ways you can stick it to gay couples short of invalidating their marriages,” notes Melissa Murray, a law professor at New York University. Justice Neil Gorsuch’s dissent from a decision in 2017 requiring states to list both members of a same-sex union on their child’s birth certificate could lay the groundwork for future challenges to what states “can and can’t do” regarding same-sex families, she notes. For gay Americans, ground that seemed solid a decade ago seems to be shifting beneath their feet.

