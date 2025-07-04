‘I did it my way’: Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi’s karaoke at London party fails to impress internet

Lalit Modi was captured partying with his ‘good friend’ Vijay Mallya at a lavish London party. What piqued people’s interest was a moment when the duo dished out a karaoke performance. They sang Frank Sinatra’s iconic music number "My Way”. Lalit Modi hosted a lavish summer party in London. Vijay Mallya was among the guets. (X/@LalitKModi)

“I did it #myway - a few memories from my annual summer party past Sunday at my house in London,” Lalit Modi wrote. He continued that he invited 310 people for the “amazing night”, and the guest list consisted of his “friends and family”. In addition to Vijay Mallya, Chris Gayle was also spotted at the event.

Modi also wrote a few words for Mallya. After thanking his guests, he shared, “And to Vijay Mallya for his everlasting spirit of being there for me. Hope this video does not break the internet. Controversial for sure. But that what I do best.”

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

While many reacted with hilarity, a few slammed and labelled them “fugitives.”

An individual posted, “Sad reality that all fugitives are enjoying lavish lives after looting money from the Indian public.” Another added, “I was waiting for the invitation. Hope I get it next summer.”

A third commented, “All, Please visit India.” A fourth wrote, “Nazar na lage app dono ko.”

In another post, Lalit Modi wrote about meeting Chris Gayle at his home in London. “With the man himself the one and only #universeboss Chris Gayle at my home in London for my summer party. Presented me with his bat with which he scored the highest ever total by an individual person in an T20 match in 2013 for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru of 175 runs in just 66 balls. What an inning that was. And he was not out. The greatest entertainer in cricket of all times. I salute him (sic).”