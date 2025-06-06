Lalit Modi credits ‘good friend’ Vijay Mallya for backing IPL from the start: ‘You may have your bias’

Lalit Modi has shared a snippet from a recent interview of Vijay Mallya, in which the latter speaks about buying the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team and being a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In his post, Modi, the architect of IPL, praised Mallya for “believing in his dreams” and labelled him as a “good friend”. Vijay Mallya reacted to Lalit Modi’s X post about his contributions to IPL. (Instagram/@lalitkmodi, Reuters)

“How did my good friend #vijaymallya buy @royalchallengers.bengaluru team in the @iplt20 I created. Hear from the man himself. He was the first person to support me making the #ipl blindly. Also was its biggest sponsor and has since day one been its most loyal ardent fan and followers. For which I will always be grateful,” Lalit Modi wrote.

He added, “One must give credit where credit is due. Further he has always done more for the game and the fans then anyone LIVING I KNOW. And believe me I know better than ANYONE Else living. You may have your bias. But I am known to call a spade a spade.” Responding to the X post, Mallya shared, “Thank you Lalit.”

The video Modi shared shows Mallya in conversation with YouTuber Raj Shamani. In the recently released podcast, the former airline owner opened up about loans, RCB, and allegations against him.

This is not the first time the duo has interacted on social media. Last year, Mallya reacted to Lalit Modi's birthday wish.

“Wishing you my friend #vijaymallya a very #happybirthday - life sure has its ups and downs we have both seen it. This too shall pass. May the year ahead be your year. And you are surrounded by love and laughter. Big big hug,” Lalit Modi wrote on X.

In response the former RCB owner posted, “Thank you my dearest friend….we both have been wronged in a Country we tried to contribute to.”