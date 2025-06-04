Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
‘18 long long year’: Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, son Sidhartha react to RCB’s win

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 04, 2025 12:16 AM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL trophy for the first time after beating Punjab Kings by six runs.

“Ee Sala Cup Namde” is no longer a dream; it has turned into a reality for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans as the team lifted the IPL trophy after 18 years of wait. Among those celebrating the team’s victory are the franchise’s former owner, Vijay Mallya, who is accused of an alleged loan fraud case, and his son, Sidhartha Mallya.

While Vijay Mallya shared an X post, Sidhartha Mallya posted a video of himself celebrating RCB’s win. (File Photo)

What did Vijay Mallya post?

“RCB are IPL Champions finally after 18 years. Superb campaign right through the 2025 tournament,” he wrote in an X post. “A well balanced team Playing Bold with outstanding coaching and support staff. Many congratulations ! Ee sala cup namde!!” he added.

How did Sidhartha Mallya react?

“18 long long year. I don’t know what to say,” Sidhartha Mallya wrote on Instagram and posted a video. The clip captures Sidhartha screaming in joy while watching RCB with the tournament.

Nikhil Kamath has also shared a special tribute for Virat Kohli. Taking to his Instagram stories, the billionaire posted, “@virat.kohli you are the #BangaloreBoy today… Congrats RCB.”

