‘Diwali in Bengaluru’: Night skies light up with fireworks as RCB finally lifts IPL trophy

Viral videos showed loud fireworks lighting up the night skies as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans flooded the streets with celebrations and joy after the team finally lifted the IPL 2025 trophy, their first ever in the last 18 years. Fans erupted with joy, flooding social media with messages of love and support for their team. Videos showed fireworks across Bengaluru as home team RCB lifted the IPL trophy.(X/@Bitt2DA)

Take a look at the videos here:

Fans shared videos of themselves dancing on the streets and cheering for RCB as fireworks went off, comparing the celebrations to Diwali. “Congratulations, RCB, Virat Kohli and all RCB Fans. You deserve it all! It’s Diwali going on in Bengaluru right now,” said one of them.

Another wrote, “Happy Diwali in Bengaluru. Congratulations RCB”

(Also read: ‘18 long long year’: Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, son Sidhartha react to RCB’s win)

Virat Kohli in tears after win

After years of heartbreak and disappointment, 36-year-old Virat Kohli finally lifted the IPL trophy for his team RCB. The ace cricketer could not hold back tears in the last over of the match, as it became clear that his team would finally defeat Punjab Kings.

As the last ball was bowled, Kohli fell to his knees and cried. The cricketer told broadcasters that he had given his “prime, youth and experience” to the team over the years.

After the match ended, Kohli celebrated with former RCB players AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, who had dreamt of winning the trophy for the team over the years. His wife, actor Anushka Sharma, joined him on the field, and the batsman was seen hugging her and crying.

In a post-match interview, the batsman thanked his wife for her constant support over the years. Year after year, he faced heartbreak, missing out on the trophy.

(Also read: Fans go crazy with joy after ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ becomes reality as RCB wins IPL 2025)