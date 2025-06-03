Fans go crazy with joy after ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ becomes reality as RCB wins IPL 2025

Fans across India erupted in joy after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally lifted the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 trophy after an 18-year wait. Nearly two decades of heartbreak, near-misses and the dreaded “ee sala cup namde (This year the cup is ours)” memes, RCB defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Emotional fans cheered for the former RCB captain Virat Kohli.(PTI)

Celebrations broke out in every corner of the country as fans took to the streets and fireworks lit up the skies in Bengaluru. Social media was flooded with emotional tributes, throwback videos and the moment every RCB supporter had imagined for years, their team finally lifting the IPL trophy.

Fans celebrate across India

At the centre of it all stood Kohli, the forever face of RCB. Emotional fans cheered for the former RCB captain, who gave everything for the franchise, making it a personal victory for many.

Across the country, in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, RCB supporters chanted “ee sala cup namde" and "Kohli, Kohli" -- this time, not with hope, but with triumph. Videos showed fans breaking into tears of joy.

Ahead of the match, fans had organised hawans and digital snans, offered prayers at temples across the country, and even covered their cars in nimbu-mirchi to ward off nazar from their team's victory.

On the other hand, rivals Punjab Kings also earned respect for their valiant IPL campaign, which was led by Shreyas Iyer.