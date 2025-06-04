Vijay Mallya recalls picking Virat Kohli for RCB as a youngster: ‘Remarkable he stayed for 18 years’

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya was in a celebratory mood as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted the IPL trophy after 18 long years. Former RCB owner Vijay Mallya shared a post after IPL 2025 win.(Getty)

RCB earned a place in the history books after trouncing Punjab Kings in the final of the 18th season of IPL to bring the trophy home for the first time in 18 years.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, the former owner of RCB recalled picking Virat Kohli for the team at its inception and said it was his dream to bring the IPL trophy to Bengaluru.

Vijay Mallya’s post on IPL 2025 win

“When I founded RCB it was my dream that the IPL trophy should come to Bengaluru,” wrote Vijay Mallya.

“I had the privilege of picking the legendary King Kohli as a youngster and it is remarkable that he has stayed with RCB for 18 years.

“I also had the honour of picking Chris Gayle the Universe Boss and Mr 360 AB DeVillers who remain an indelible part of RCB history.

“Finally, the IPL trophy arrives in Bengaluru. Congratulations and thanks again to all who made my dream come true. RCB fans are the very best and they deserve the IPL trophy. Ee Sala Cup Bengaluru baruthe!” he wrote.

Virat Kohli’s long run with RCB

After the establishment of IPL, an auction was held in January 2008 which represented eight different cities in India. The Bangalore franchise was acquired by Vijay Mallya.

Mallya paid $111.6 million for the franchise, making it the second most expensive - just behind Reliance-owned Mumbai Indians.

RCB acquired several high-profile Indian and international players, including Jacques Kallis, Anil Kumble and Zaheer Khan. In the second round of the auction, they also signed India under-19 World Cup-winning captain Virat Kohli. He was yet to turn 18.

In nearly two decades with RCB, Virat Kohli has of course gone from strength to strength. His words after the IPL 2025 win give a glimpse into what the win means for him.

"This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It's been 18 long years. I've given this team my youth, prime and experience. I've tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have,” said Kohli. “To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling. Never thought this day would come, I was overcome with emotion after the last ball was bowled.”

