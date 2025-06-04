'I have given RCB my youth, my prime and my experience': Virat Kohli shows raw emotions after realising IPL dream

You cannot write such scripts. In one year, Virat Kohli has completed cricket. Last year, around the same time, he won the T20 World Cup, a few months ago the Champions Trophy and finally tonight, the IPL title. For someone who has been with the RCB for almost two decades and seen it all – euphoria and heartbreaks – it was natural for Kohli to break down in tears. But the words that came out of his mouth afterwards highlighted the true magnitude of the win. You've got to feel happy for Virat Kohli(PTI)

Kohli started with this team back in its year of inception. In 2008, Kohli was yet to turn 18. From beginning as a teenager to captaining the side and now becoming a legend of world cricket, Kohli finally knows what it's like to win the IPL. Even as he picked himself up from those tears of joy. Even as he celebrated one of the biggest wins of his career with his better half, Anushka Sharma. Even as he reunited with his best friend AB de Villiers and the Universe Boss Chris Gayle, it was when he spoke about it is when it all made sense.

"This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It's been 18 long years. I've given this team my youth, prime and experience. I've tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have. To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling. Never thought this day would come, I was overcome with emotion after the last ball was bowled," Kohli said after the win.

Also Read: Virat Kohli fails to hold back tears, goes down on his knees after RCB end 18-year-long wait to become IPL champions

"It's right up there, if I have to be honest. As I said, I've given everything that I had for the last 18 years. I've stayed loyal to this team, no matter what. I've had moments where I thought otherwise, but I stuck to this team. I stood behind them, they stood behind me. And I always dreamt of winning it with them. And this is far more special than winning it with anyone else because my heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore.

Virat Kohli knows where his loyalty lies

A few years ago, Kohli was asked if he would ever play for a team in the IPL that's not RCB. After all, even the greatest have switched franchises. Rohit Sharma, the only player to win six IPL trophies, started off with the Deccan Chargers before becoming a legend with the Mumbai Indians. MS Dhoni too had to be associated with the Rising Pune Supergiant when Chennai Super Kings were banned for two years. Heck, even De Villiers was with Delhi Capitals when they were the Daredevils. But the one man who stayed along with RCB, with one franchise forever, through thick and thin, never to have second thoughts, is Kohli.

"And as I said, this is the team I'm going to play for till the last day that I play the IPL. So this one is absolutely right up there because you know, as a sportsman, when you grind for something, and this is a very high-intensity, high-quality tournament, which is of great value in world cricket today. And I'm someone who wants to win the big tournaments, the big moments, and this one was missing. And tonight, I'm going to sleep like a baby," he added.