Anushka Sharma hugs a crying Virat Kohli, jumps with joy as RCB win first IPL title in 18 years. See pics

The Royal Challengers Bangalore scripted history on Tuesday as they beat Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to win their maiden Indian Premier League after an 18-year drought. It may have taken 11 men to achieve the win, but all eyes were on India legend Virat Kohli, as he achieved his dream in franchise cricket. His wife, actor Anushka Sharma, was also in the stadium, cheering throughout the game for both Virat and RCB. (Also read: Anushka Sharma in sombre mood as Omarzai dismisses Virat Kohli early in IPL final) Anushka Sharma embraced Virat Kohli as he celebrated RCB's IPL triumph.

Anushka celebrates RCB's win with Virat

As RCB clinched the win on the final ball of the 20th over, Virat sank to the ground, covering his face with his hands. Anushka mirrored his reaction in the stands, covering her face as well. The actor then jumped up with joy, hugging other members of RCB's cheer brigade next to her in the private box.

Minutes later, Anushka was at the boundary side, still cheering for RCB. Virat ran over to her and hugged her, tears rolling down his face as the enormity of the occasion hit him. An emotional Anushka hugged Virat and congratulated him, letting him have one of the biggest moments of his career.

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma after RCB's maiden IPL triumph.

Earlier in the evening, as former RCB icon AB de Villiers entered the stadium and cheered for his former side from the sidelines. As the crowd began chanting ‘AB, AB,’ Anushka joined in too. Looking into the camera, she cheered her friend, and her husband's team.

RCB's historic IPL win

The final turned out to be a battle of nerves, and RCB certainly channelled their years of disappointment and pain to come back roaring in the contest and seal a commanding victory.

A partisan crowd did not give up on RCB even as they struggled to find the flourish with the bat and ended up posting a total of 190/9 with superstar Kohli making a laborious 35-ball 43.

Virat Kohli sank to the ground after RCB's win.(Twitter)

At the break, RCB’s total did not look enough, but a persistent effort from their bowlers made the scoreboard pressure ultimately work in their favour.

With 29 needed off the final over, RCB's win was sealed when Josh Hazlewood bowled the second dot ball on the trot. Shashank Singh struck a valiant 61 not out off 30 balls (3x4s, 6x6s), but his effort came far too late as Punjab Kings ended at 184 for seven.

(With PTI inputs)