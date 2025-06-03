Anushka Sharma in sombre mood as Omarzai dismisses Virat Kohli early in IPL final

Anushka Sharma was in the stands to cheer for husband Virat Kohli but his early dismissal left her upset. The actor was caught on the jumbotron, looking glum as Virat made his way back to the pavilion. Anushka Sharma looked upset as Virat Kohli's early dismissal during IPL finale.

Virat's Royal Challengers Bangalore is facing off against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad for the IPL 2025 finals. For RCB, Virat Kohli top-scored with 43 off 35 balls. The prize wicket of Virat was taken by Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai (1/35).

Anushka, who was watching the match with her friends in the stadium, seemed to be in a sombre mood after it.

Anushka Sharma's lucky outfit?

Earlier, she was spotted cheering for the team in a white shirt and jewels-encrusted skirt. Looks like Anushka favours bejewelled denims as her lucky charm for important cricket matches. She wore a sequined denims shorts and shirt outfit to ICC Champions Trophy finale too, where Virat's Team India registered a big victory.

The best figures were of India's premier T20 bowler Arshdeep Singh (3/40), who got three wickets in the final over. Brief Scores: RCB: 190/9 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 43, Rajat Patidar 26; Arshdeep Singh 3/40, Kyle Jamieson 3/48, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/37) vs Punjab Kings.

About the match

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Harpreet Brar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Suyash Sharma.