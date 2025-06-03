Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli at RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match in rhinestone-studded denim look: Know its price

Anushka Sharma arrived in style to support her husband, Virat Kohli, for the IPL 2025 final match in Ahmedabad. Virat, representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is facing off against Punjab Kings in a high-stakes clash on May 3, as both teams aim to claim the IPL title. Anushka Sharma dazzles in rhinestone denim as she supports Virat Kohli at IPL 2025 final.

For the big night, Anushka made sure her fashion game was just as strong as the on-field action, turning heads in a chic rhinestone-studded denim look. While we wait to see which team lifts the trophy, let's break down Anushka's statement outfit and take some style notes. (Also read: Anushka Sharma stuns in simple lilac Chanderi kurta under ₹10K as she offers prayers at Ayodhya temple with Virat Kohli )

Anushka Sharma rocks chic denim look at IPL 2025 final match

Anushka's style mantra has always been about keeping it comfy yet stylish and her match-day look was no exception. Skipping the usual dresses and skirts, she opted for a trendy denim ensemble. She wore an oversized white cotton shirt featuring a collared neckline and a relaxed, baggy fit, casually tucking in one side for a chic look. The real showstopper, though, was her pair of blue denim jeans, adorned with shimmering rhinestones and delicate pearls scattered all over, adding just the right amount of sparkle.

How much her denim costs

If you loved Anushka's denim and wish to add it to your own wardrobe, don't worry, we've got you covered. Her jeans are from the shelves of the brand Sandro and come with a price tag of $308, which is approximately ₹25,700.

Anushka styled her minimal look with a golden watch on one wrist and stacked bangles on the other. She added a stylish pair of earrings to complete the ensemble. Her makeup was subtle, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and a soft shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and left loose with a middle parting, she looked effortlessly stylish.