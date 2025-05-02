Anushka Sharma glows in simple white cotton co-ord set in cute birthday pic with Virat Kohli: Get her top for under 3K

Anushka Sharma turned 37 on May 1, and her husband Virat Kohli made sure to make her day special, taking a break from his busy IPL schedule to share a sweet birthday message for his 'better half.' In his adorable Instagram post, he shared a cute pic of them hugging, melting hearts everywhere. But fashion lovers were quick to zoom in on Anushka's chic co-ord set, which is giving major summer outfit goals. Let's decode her look and spill the tea on how much it costs. (Also read: Deepika Padukone’s 2nd look at WAVES 2025 is blinged-out black suit you won’t forget: Pics and videos ) Anushka Sharma's stylish co-ord set is perfect for summer wardrobe.(Instagram)

Decoding Anushka Sharma's chic co-ord set look

Anushka's style mantra is all about keeping it chic yet comfy, and this outfit was a perfect reflection of that. The actress wore a breezy off-white co-ord set made from breathable pure cotton fabric, ideal for the warm weather. The set featured a square neckline sleeveless top that had a flared hemline, creating a flattering silhouette.

She paired the top with matching high-waisted shorts, giving the entire look a stylish, monochrome vibe that was casual but well put-together. It's the kind of outfit that proves you don't need to compromise on comfort to look fashionable.

If you love Anushka's outfit and want to add it to your own wardrobe, we've got you covered! Her chic co-ord set is from the brand Weaver Story, and the top comes with a price tag of ₹2,990. With minimal makeup and her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and left loose in a middle partition, she perfectly finished off her chic look.

On the work front

Anushka Sharma's last appearance on screen was in the 2018 film Zero. However, she will soon make her return with Chakda Xpress, a biographical film inspired by the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.