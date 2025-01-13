Anushka Sharma makes a stylish return from Alibaug in quirky leopard-print jeans. And they cost just 4,600!

Anushka Sharma made a stylish return to Mumbai on Monday morning after a brief weekend trip to Alibaug. The 36-year-old actress was spotted arriving at the Gateway of India on a speedboat, having travelled with her husband, Virat Kohli, the day before. Anushka Sharma returned to Mumbai flaunting a stylish leopard-print denim outfit.(Instagram)

Her pictures and videos quickly grabbed attention as she flaunted a quirky leopard-print denim and top combo. The outfit struck the perfect balance between casual and comfy, serving up major fashion inspo. Let's break down her effortlessly cool look and steal some style notes. (Also read: Anushka Sharma cheers for Team India in Australia, rocks a casual white cotton top that costs only ₹2.9K )

Anushka Sharma rocks leopard print denim

Anushka's style mantra is simple: keep it comfortable, effortless, yet stylish. A denim lover at heart, she's often seen rocking the classic t-shirt and denim combo. This time, she ditched the usual denim jeans and opted for a fun pair of white, relaxed-fit, high-waisted jeans with a bold black leopard print. She paired it with a basic black t-shirt, stylishly tucked in for that perfect laid-back look.

How much her denim costs

If you loved Anushka's denim look and want to add it to your wardrobe, we've got all the details for you. Her jeans are from the brand Lioness and are priced at 89.00 AUD, which is equivalent to approximately ₹4,600.

She accessorised her look with a golden chain necklace featuring a chunky pendant, gold hoop earrings, and a black handbag slung over her shoulder. Adding a cool touch, she rocked a pair of black oval-shaped sunglasses and beige flats. With minimal makeup and her luscious tresses left loose in a side partition, she perfectly finished off her chic look.

On the work front

On the work front, Anushka Sharma's last appearance was in Zero, followed by a cameo in her home production, Qala. Taking a career break to focus on raising her children, Anushka is all set to make her comeback with Chakda 'Xpress, a biographical drama based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.