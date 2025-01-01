This bubble wrap dress by ‘Balenciaga of Belarus’ is shocking fashion lovers. Can you guess how much it costs?

When it comes to fashion, creativity knows no bounds. Recently, a Belarusian retailer took things up a notch by introducing outfits made entirely of bubble wrap. Yes, you read that right! These unique creations from the brand ZNWR, often dubbed the "Balenciaga of Belarus", have quickly become the talk of fashion circles. (Also read: Eating dirt to poop mask: Most bizarre beauty hacks that took over social media in 2024 ) Belarusian brand ZNWR introduced a new collection of outfits made entirely out of bubble wrap.(Instagram)

How much this bubble dress costs?

This one-of-a-kind creation is made entirely from large bubble-filled panels, turning it into a wearable masterpiece that also doubles as a fun, sensory experience. The bubble wrap dress went viral after a TikTok user posted a video from a mall in Minsk, showing off the dress hanging on display.

In the video, she casually reveals that this is no longer just packing material but an actual piece of fashion. "Girls, if you're looking for a dress, here you go," she captioned it, and the post quickly amassed thousands of likes and shares. The video also showcased the garment's functional aspects, like a zipper and a price tag reading 280 Belarussian rubles (around S$116 or ₹7,200).

How internet reacted

The TikTok revelation confirmed that the bubble wrap creation was not just a quirky novelty but a legitimate fashion piece. After the post, the dress quickly started gaining attention on Instagram, piquing the curiosity of fashion enthusiasts. One commenter joked, "My God, how to wear it. All your stress will come out when you put it on and it pops. But they are brilliant guys." Another user humorously added, "Send this jacket to your ex to calm down." One more wrote, “Balenciaga? Not surprising but cool,” another added, “What a brilliant dress." One even quipped, "I, as the head of the dry cleaner, send a big powerful juicy hello to you.”