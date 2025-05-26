Anushka Sharma stuns in simple lilac Chanderi kurta under 10K as she offers prayers at Ayodhya temple with Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma continue to embrace their spiritual journey with their recent visit to the holy city of Ayodhya. The power couple offered prayers at the revered Shree Hanuman Garhi temple just days after a peaceful retreat to Vrindavan. For the occasion, Anushka looked graceful in a stunning lilac ethnic suit, perfectly complementing the spiritual ambience of the visit. Let's decode her look and find out the price of her outfit. (Also read: Anushka Sharma glows in simple white cotton co-ord set in cute birthday pic with Virat Kohli: Get her top for under ₹3K ) Anushka Sharma shines in elegant lilac suit during spiritual visit to Ayodhya. (Instagram/@pallav_paliwal)

Anushka Sharma rocks simple lilac ethnic suit

Anushka embraced the ‘less is more’ approach during the visit, gracefully opting for a simple yet elegant ethnic ensemble. Steering clear of glamour, she chose a soothing lilac suit crafted from traditional Chanderi fabric. Her outfit featured a split crew neckline, three-quarter sleeves, and a relaxed, comfortable silhouette.

What truly elevated her look was the intricate silver pure self-zari work delicately adorning the kurta set, adding a touch of traditional sophistication. Anushka completed her look with a matching organza dupatta and classic white churidar pants.

What is the price of her outfit?

If you're swooning over Anushka's elegant outfit and want to recreate her look, we've got you covered. Her lilac suit is from the label Rahya Chikankari and is priced at ₹6,500.

She kept accessories minimal to let her outfit take centre stage. Her makeup was subtle and natural, highlighting mascara-coated lashes, softly blushed cheeks, and gentle nude lipstick. With her luscious hair styled in soft curls and parted down the middle, she perfectly completed her elegant look.

On the other hand, Virat wore a beige kurta-pyjama set paired with a crisp white dupatta. Sporting a well-groomed beard, neatly gelled hair, and stylish transparent glasses, he looked effortlessly dapper.

On the work front

Anushka Sharma last appeared on screen in the 2018 film Zero. However, she is set to make a powerful comeback with Chakda Xpress, a biographical film based on the inspiring life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.