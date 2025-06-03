Virat Kohli fails to hold back tears, crashes onto the ground after RCB end 18-year-long wait of becoming IPL champions

It took 18 years, but it finally happened. Jersey No.18 finally got his hands on the coveted Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 36-year-old Virat Kohli who has been performing season after season, was often left heartbroken as RCB crashed and burned in the IPL season. Virat Kohli failed to hold back his tears as RCB ended the 18-year-long wait to win their maiden IPL title. (Getty )

However, in 2025, the story was completely different. Unlike previous seasons, RCB put in a completely rounded team performance. The change in strategy paid off, and RCB finally has a trophy to show in their cabinet.

It is no surprise that Kohli broke down as soon as Josh Hazlewood delivered the final ball of the game, which Shashank Singh hit for a six. Once the final ball was bowled, Kohli fell to the ground and struggled to fight back tears.

The entire RCB team came running towards him and the entire contingent shared a group hug. Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya and Jitesh Sharma all charged towards Kohli to celebrate the special achievement.

The achievement is all the more special for Kohli as he has played for just one franchise in all 18 editions of the tournament. The batter has performed consistently over the years. However, somehow, the franchise failed to win the tournament. This constant failure led to RCB being trolled mercilessly.

However, at last, the agonising wait has come to an end for Kohli and RCB.

Virat Kohli hugs AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle

As soon as the match was won, former RCB players AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle also charged to the field to celebrate the achievement with Virat Kohli.

Kohli also brought his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, to the middle to celebrate RCB ending the trophy drought and winning the IPL title after 18 years.

In the final against Punjab Kings, Kohli scored 43 runs off 35 balls and this knock propelled RCB to 190/9 in the allotted twenty overs.

Krunal Pandya then returned with two wickets as RCB won the contest by six runs. It was Romario Shephard who took the crucial wicket of Shreyas Iyer. As soon as the PBKS captain was dismissed, RCB got their noses in front and the Bengaluru-based franchise marched ahead with the confidence.