Vijay Mallya ‘sets record straight’ with rare message for employees who lost their jobs in Kingfisher crash

Vijay Mallya, in a recent podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani, offered a rare and public apology to his former employees while addressing the fall of Kingfisher Airlines. However, he strongly denied any allegations against him, adding that he has paid his dues. Vijay Mallya’s former airline, Kingfisher Airlines, faced severe financial issues, which led to its closure in 2012. (AFP)

The businessman accused of alleged bank loan fraud shared a snippet of the interview on his X profile. In the video, Shamani asks Mallya, “What would you say to them who lost their jobs? Who still holds angst against you?”

Mallya replies, “I would say I am deeply sorry for what happened to them. I would say that I am deeply sorry that some of them didn’t get paid their salaries.” He continues, “I have no excuses to offer. I take full responsibility.”

As the video progresses, Mallya alleges that the court had the money in reserve and he filed a petition to release the salary of his former employees. He further accused the court and the banks of denying his petition.

Take a look at the video:

In another post on his X profile, Mallya wrote, "For those who are interested, I have spoken for the first time in nine years on this podcast. I want to say sorry to employees of Kingfisher Airlines and also to set the record straight with facts and the truth.

In the podcast, Mallya opened up about his first media appearance after nine years, the rise and fall of Kingfisher, and founding Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

When asked if he would consider returning to India, he said, “If I have a fair assurance of a fair trial and dignified existence in India, I will think about it seriously."

While discussing the fugitive label against him, the businessman expressed, " You may call me a fugitive, but I didn’t run away. I flew on a prescheduled visit. Fair enough, I didn’t return for reasons that I consider valid… so if you want to call me a fugitive, go ahead. But where is the ‘chor’ coming from? Where is the ‘choir’?”