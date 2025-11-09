Queen Elizabeth was aware ex-Prince Andrew brought sex workers to Buckingham; 'chose to ignore'

A new NewsNation interview with royal biographer Andrew Lownie claims that former Prince Andrew, Duke of York (now Andrew Mountbatten Windsor) brought prostitutes into Buckingham Palace regularly, and that the late Queen Elizabeth II was aware of the activity but chose to stay silent, prioritising her “favourite son” over accountability. Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the Royal Family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene's church.(Reuters File)

Lownie, the author of “Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York,” told Paula Froelich of NewsNation that, “He brought in prostitutes to Buckingham Palace for years … the Queen knew. She was informed. But he was her favourite son, and he got away with everything.”

After Thailand, prostitution claims resurface

Lownie claims that palace staff were aware of “women being delivered to suites” under Andrew’s watch.

“He brought in prostitutes to Buckingham Palace for years. It was done on a regular basis. People who worked there complained to people in command, but nothing was done. Lownie further told Froelich." The security that complained were told, ‘If you would like to go back on the beat in Brixton, you have that choice, but otherwise you keep quiet.'”

Lownie also suggested the former Duke is alleged to have used his tax-funded foreign trips for personal indulgence, including allegedly having “40 prostitutes brought in” during a four-day stay at a luxury hotel in Thailand.

According to NewsNation, the palace has not returned any emails for a comment on the same.

The Royal fallout

These revelations surfaced after Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and military honours by his brother King Charles III on 30 October 2025, citing “serious lapses of judgement”.

His removal followed years of investigation into his close ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and accusations made by Virginia Giuffre in her posthumous memoir of being trafficked for sex with Andrew as a minor.

In line with his removal, Lownie has announced currently working on a follow-up book to “Entitled” called “Untitled” and “will delve into all the seedy allegations about Andrew that are coming to light,” according to NewsNation.