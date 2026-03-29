Olivia Munn opens up about her ‘no symptoms’ breast cancer; All on her husband and kids

Olivia Munn, a cancer survivor, advocate, and mother, learned on April 2023 that she had Stage 1 breast cancer after completing the Lifetime Risk Assessment test, a complimentary online questionnaire that takes only a few minutes to yield a score estimating the likelihood of developing breast cancer during one's lifetime. Olivia Munn, diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer, underwent surgeries to reduce her risk. She raised awareness online, leading to a surge in test participants. Married to John Mulaney, (Getty Images via AFP)

While a score exceeding 20% is deemed high risk, Munn's risk score was x37.3%.

Speaking to “CBS Sunday Morning”, Munn said, “No symptoms. And I had a clear mammogram and a clear ultrasound."

After learning about her diagnosis, she responded with all her strength. She underwent a double mastectomy, an ovariectomy, and a partial hysterectomy. Currently, her score stands at zero.

Rather than recuperating in silence, she raised awareness by sharing her cancer journey online and informing anyone willing to listen about the risk assessment test. Since Munn began to share her experience, the number of women opting for the test has surged by 4,000 percent, as per CBS News.

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Olivia Munn's husband and kids In 2021, Olivia commenced a relationship with comedian John Mulaney. The couple tied the knot in 2024, and he has supported her throughout her battle with breast cancer.

"There's no better person in the world to me than my husband. He is-- I mean, you've met him. He wanted to come to every single doctor's appointment. He had his little notebook. You know? And he's got his notebook that he writes all of his ideas for jokes and anything that comes to him through the day," she said.

Munn mentioned that Mulaney took notes regarding cancer and hormone therapy, contributing to a more positive atmosphere.

Their son Malcolm is 4 years old, while their daughter Mei Mei will turn 2 this year.

Munn and Mulaney welcomed the arrival of their first child together, Malcolm Hiệp, on November 24, 2021. A month later, they shared the joy of their newborn with the world by each posting a picture of him sleeping on Instagram.

"My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney," Munn wrote in her post, while Mulaney expressed, “He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal."

On September 14, 2024, Mulaney and Munn welcomed their second child, Méi June, through a gestational surrogate.

A few days afterward, the mother of two shared their joyful news on Instagram by posting a family photograph taken at the hospital.

"Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon🐉," the caption of her post read. "I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel.”